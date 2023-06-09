Yelp Declares ‘Best Rooftop Restaurant in California’ Is The Holding Company in Ocean Beach

Yelp has determined that the best rooftop restaurant and bar in the entire state of California is OB’s own The Holding Company. Congrats are due.

A list of the top rooftop restaurants and bars in every U.S. state was recently compiled by Yelp, and THC topped the list for the Golden State.

Obviously, the views from the rooftop take in the Pacific Ocean and OB’s expansive waterfront — and beautiful sunsets (when there’s sun). The restaurant, bar and live music venue, located 5046 Newport Avenue, is just steps away from the beach.

Fox5 reports:

On the first floor, you’ll find a stage and a full bar. Head on up to the second floor, where there is indoor and outdoor seating, also accompanied with a full bar. Finally when you get to the third floor, the rooftop offers ocean views, table and fire pit seating and heaters.

“Such a fun place for food and drinks with an ocean view! I love the rooftop area especially on a nice, sunny day. THC has 3 levels with each level having a different vibe. Can’t go wrong here,” Yelper Ciarra G. said.

“Came here to start off my brothers birthday night and it was a good decision! Had some drinks on the roof then went to the middle level for some food,” Yelper Jenna T. commented.

So if you are looking to celebrate the summer, what better way than to enjoy the vibes on a rooftop.