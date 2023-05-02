2 Proposed Roundabouts for Bacon Street on OB Planning Board Agenda — Wed., May 3

A major item on the agenda for the Ocean Beach Planning Board Wednesday night is the city’s proposal to install 2 roundabouts on Bacon Street, one at Voltaire and the other at Brighton. The board will review the proposal and make recommendations.

Another item is a review of the “Housing Action Packages Proposals” and recommendations from the Community Planners Committee (CPC) — the city-recognized body of community planning chairs. (OBPB chair Andrea Schlageter is also the CPC chair.)

The board meets at the OB Recreation Center at 4726 Santa Monica Ave., and meetings begin at 6 pm.

Here’s the official agenda: