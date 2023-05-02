2 Proposed Roundabouts for Bacon Street on OB Planning Board Agenda — Wed., May 3

A major item on the agenda for the Ocean Beach Planning Board Wednesday night is the city’s proposal to install 2 roundabouts on Bacon Street, one at Voltaire and the other at Brighton. The board will review the proposal and make recommendations.
Another item is a review of the “Housing Action Packages Proposals” and recommendations from the Community Planners Committee (CPC) — the city-recognized body of community planning chairs. (OBPB chair Andrea Schlageter is also the CPC chair.)
The board meets at the OB Recreation Center at 4726 Santa Monica Ave., and meetings begin at 6 pm.
Here’s the official agenda:
Not sure what the effect of round-a-bouts will be in terms of the bike/ped experience but hopefully it will be a plus! Curious how it will play out.
There is no reason to have 10 north-south arterials from Abbot to Catalina that are personal-auto first infrastructure. Bacon is an excellent target as it does not have a bus route, is relatively flat, and doesn’t terminate at the south end as quickly as Abbot.
This strikes me as a good location for a roundabout, as the intersection is wider than W. Point Loma and doesn’t have the same strange geometry as the W. Point Loma/Bacon intersection. My hope is that they can do it without all the fencing and other construction as at W. Point Loma, and that they can make the circle itself with a larger radius.
Has anybody kept count on how many time the fencing has been repaired or replaced? It strikes me that the near constant maintenance at Bacon/W. Point Loma stems from a faulty design.
Ask the folks who work at the small outdoors eatery at the corner to the entrance of Robb.
Oh great, another poorly engineered roundabout in an intersection that is way too small. Where did the city of SD find their “engineers.” Was it the University of Phoenix or maybe Devry University?