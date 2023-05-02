Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Benefit Concert for Luminosity — Winston’s

The Legendary Javier Bátiz to Take the Stage

By Mike James and ChatGPT

Ocean Beach is about to be electrified on Cinco de Mayo as the iconic guitarist Javier Bátiz from Tijuana headlines a benefit concert at Winstons. The show promises to be a high-energy event with Bátiz, a legend in the world of Mexican rock and blues, taking the stage with his signature style of guitar playing that inspired a nation.

The concert, which starts at 7:00 pm, is not just a night of music and fun but also an opportunity to support a worthy cause. Proceeds from the show will go to LUMINOSITY, an brand new event in Ocean Beach that re-imagines the Fourth of July fireworks with a vet and pet friendly drone light show and Light Festival. The event celebrates the creative spirit of the community.

“Maestro” Bátiz is a musical pioneer in Mexico, not only as a performer but as a teacher as well, having mentored legends Carlos Santana and Canned Heat drummer Fito de la Parra. He is known for his electrifying performances. His music is sure to get the crowd moving and create an atmosphere of joy and celebration.

Joining Bátiz on stage will be the group SM Familia, a dynamic ensemble that fuses various musical styles to create a unique Reggae sound. The group’s members are talented musicians in their own right, and their performances are always a sight to behold.

Winstons, located in the heart of Ocean Beach, is the perfect venue for this concert. The intimate setting and friendly atmosphere are sure to make for a memorable night of music and community. Tickets are only $20 for both shows and are available online. Following the performance by Bátiz, limited $10 tickets will be sold at the door after 9:00pm.

So come out and support a great cause while enjoying some of the best music around. With Javier Bátiz and SM Familia, Cinco de Mayo promises to be a night to remember.

Go here https://holdmyticket.com/event/413834

And here https://obluminosity.com/