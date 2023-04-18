Senator Diane Feinstein’s Worth is Priceless

By Colleen O’Connor
Let’s be blunt. Senator Diane Feinstein is worth more than a dozen GOP Senators. Worth more than millions of California votes that elected her to office decade after decade.
And worth more than all the naysayers popping up on talk shows and opinion pieces attempting to drive her from office.
Feinstein’s worth is priceless.
And I, for one of multi-millions of California admirers want her to STAY PUT. PERIOD.
She can do more for the state than any replacement on the horizon. And she only needs to stick around for about a year.
Honestly, her staff—as with all Senate staffers—do most of the day-to-day work anyway. No need for her to do ribbon cuttings or campaign swings. She has already declined to run again, given up her “third in line to the Presidency post” as Senate Pro Tempore to Sen. Patty Murry (D-Wash), and surrendered her Judiciary Committee post.
Plus, campaigning for California’s March California primary runoff is just months away.
Can’t we wait?
You know, wait for an old-fashioned election where the voters decide. Not the Governor to pick. Not the pollsters to anoint. Not the dark web or the hypocrites among us to choose. And certainly, not those pushing to remove Feinstein so their candidate can wiggle a win.
All this because Governor Gavin Newsom promised to appoint a “Black woman” to the Senate. That’s his problem. Not California voters.
So, what is the rush to push her aside? And who is behind it? A wanna-be contender, named Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) who has already dropped out of the primary race, pushed for Feinstein’s resignation last week, arguing that “she can no longer fulfill her duties, and has now back-tracked to say Newsom should appoint a “care-taker.”
Enough with the one-man rule. California is not Tennessee. Let the voters decide.
Better to let that candidate, regardless of race, gender, or ethnicity, to win in an open and fair election than to tarnish their own Senate beginnings.
Who, exactly, is behind the push to remove one of California’s most revered politicians?
Not former Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, who called Feinstein “a workhorse for the people of California.”
Pelosi added that it was “unconscionable that, just weeks after losing her beloved husband of more than four decades and after decades of outstanding leadership to our City and State, she is being subjected to these ridiculous attacks that are beneath the dignity in which she has led and the esteem in which she is held.”
“It’s interesting to me. I don’t know what political agendas are at work that are going after Senator Feinstein in that way. I’ve never seen them go after a man who was sick in the Senate in that way.”
Not Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) who on Sunday said Feinstein’s “’right’ to decide when to step down from office as she faces calls from within her own party to resign.”
“She’s a team player, and she’s an extraordinary member of the Senate. It’s her right. She’s been voted by her state to be senator for six years. She has the right, in my opinion, to decide when she steps down, Gillibrand said of Feinstein on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
Feinstein, who led the state after the assassination of San Francisco’s Mayor Mosconi and the openly gay Supervisor, Harvey Milk, deserves admiration, not buffoonery. Perhaps even a little compassion from the “Christian fundamentalist caucus.”
Let’s remember her beginnings:
Feinstein discovered Milk dead in his office just after (Supervisor) Dan White killed him. She described the scene to the San Francisco Chronicle in 2008:
“I went down the hall. I opened the wrong door. I opened [Milk’s] door. I found Harvey on his stomach. I tried to get a pulse and put my finger through a bullet hole. He was clearly dead… I remember it, actually, as if it was yesterday. And it was one of the hardest moments, if not the hardest moment, of my life. It was a devastating moment. For San Francisco, it was a day of infamy.”
“I could smell the gunpowder,” Feinstein told The Times in an interview.
At a time of deep crisis in this country with repetitive gun violence, restrictive and conflicting abortion rulings, a breakdown in the norms of civility and unending wars, why so much ado and cruelty directed at California’s iconic and formidable Senator Diane Feinstein?
A defender of stricter guns laws, women’s equality, LGBTQ rights, and other progressive issues, Sen. Diane Feinstein has accomplished more and is worth more than any adversary in the country.
It is highly concerning that someone undergoing visible and significant cognitive decline holds one of the most powerful positions in government, regardless of their prior accomplishments and stature.
I can only assume that goes down both sides of the isle and throughout the entire gallery. It is very concerning that people with powerful and influential positions in our government can’t even distinguish fact from fiction (ie, numerous GOP Reps and Sens.).
Greg, you seem to confuse shingles with Alzheimers. One day you are fine and the next you have shingles. it is not some sort of slow cognitive decline. The best cure for it is IV treatment and monitoring. Second best are anti-viral pills. Have you ever had it? There’s always Facebook if you want to know more.
Sorry, but I disagree. It is unfortunate that it has come to this very relevant issue of age, and her circumstances are admittedly poignant, but, like Ginsburg, she should have retired of her own accord long before now. I am the first to laud her remarkable career and contribution to CA and the nation, but I am totally exasperated with all of these aged politicians who will not relinquish their seats in Congress in order to usher in a new (and hopefully mentored) generation of political leaders. Politician or not, frankly imo, nobody should be working (or driving) at 89. Just because ‘you can”, should you? It is selfish and egocentric. Plenty of continued contributions can be made by senior citizens in volunteer capacities (c’mon, she does not need the income), especially with respect to educating and guiding those who may follow in their footsteps. There are notable folks out there, like Katie Porter, who could fill those shoes.
I totally agree. Time to move on and she was the best, but she’s not anymore, in fact she’s hindering our agenda in a big way. This has been coming for a while. It’s way past time to move on. And just like Ginsburg, do it now before you cause any more damage. And thank you for your excellent service! Save your legacy and retire now!
Politician or not, frankly imo, nobody should be working (or driving) at 89. Just because ‘you can”, should you? It is selfish and egocentric”
I agree with others that Ms. Feinstein should have stepped aside a long time ago but that’s more due to her condition resulting from age rather than age itself. Not everyone ages the same, so to make a blanket statement that no one should be working by (what ever age) is a non starter and it’s not for you or anyone to dictate that. Aside from the fact that not all people age the same way, not all jobs are the same either. And some people need to keep working.
Pelosi willing to wait…some compassion for Feinstein’s return.
“It’s just a matter of when,” Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) reportedly told reporters on Tuesday, adding that she has kept in touch with her fellow longtime San Francisco Democrat. “With all due respect to all of the people who have served, and we owe them respect for when they are sick, for them to get well and to take the time to do it. That should apply to her as well as to all the others.”
Warren Buffet is 92 and still working.
What about Barbara Boxer temporarily to get these judges appointed? Or even Gray Davis? No favoritism to one of the probable candidates if and when she steps down.
She was exhibiting signs of cognitive decline sufficient to render her unable to perform the duties for which she was elected to the Senate long before she got shingles. She should have left then and she must leave now immediately to avoid doing another Ruth Bader Ginsburg that delivered reproductive rights into the hands of Republicans