Senator Diane Feinstein’s Worth is Priceless

By Colleen O’Connor

Let’s be blunt. Senator Diane Feinstein is worth more than a dozen GOP Senators. Worth more than millions of California votes that elected her to office decade after decade.

And worth more than all the naysayers popping up on talk shows and opinion pieces attempting to drive her from office.

Feinstein’s worth is priceless.

And I, for one of multi-millions of California admirers want her to STAY PUT. PERIOD.

She can do more for the state than any replacement on the horizon. And she only needs to stick around for about a year.

Honestly, her staff—as with all Senate staffers—do most of the day-to-day work anyway. No need for her to do ribbon cuttings or campaign swings. She has already declined to run again, given up her “third in line to the Presidency post” as Senate Pro Tempore to Sen. Patty Murry (D-Wash), and surrendered her Judiciary Committee post.

Plus, campaigning for California’s March California primary runoff is just months away.

Can’t we wait?

You know, wait for an old-fashioned election where the voters decide. Not the Governor to pick. Not the pollsters to anoint. Not the dark web or the hypocrites among us to choose. And certainly, not those pushing to remove Feinstein so their candidate can wiggle a win.

All this because Governor Gavin Newsom promised to appoint a “Black woman” to the Senate. That’s his problem. Not California voters.

So, what is the rush to push her aside? And who is behind it? A wanna-be contender, named Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) who has already dropped out of the primary race, pushed for Feinstein’s resignation last week, arguing that “she can no longer fulfill her duties, and has now back-tracked to say Newsom should appoint a “care-taker.”

Enough with the one-man rule. California is not Tennessee. Let the voters decide.

Better to let that candidate, regardless of race, gender, or ethnicity, to win in an open and fair election than to tarnish their own Senate beginnings.

Who, exactly, is behind the push to remove one of California’s most revered politicians?

Not former Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, who called Feinstein “a workhorse for the people of California.”

Pelosi added that it was “unconscionable that, just weeks after losing her beloved husband of more than four decades and after decades of outstanding leadership to our City and State, she is being subjected to these ridiculous attacks that are beneath the dignity in which she has led and the esteem in which she is held.”

“It’s interesting to me. I don’t know what political agendas are at work that are going after Senator Feinstein in that way. I’ve never seen them go after a man who was sick in the Senate in that way.”

Not Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) who on Sunday said Feinstein’s “’right’ to decide when to step down from office as she faces calls from within her own party to resign.”

“She’s a team player, and she’s an extraordinary member of the Senate. It’s her right. She’s been voted by her state to be senator for six years. She has the right, in my opinion, to decide when she steps down, Gillibrand said of Feinstein on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Feinstein, who led the state after the assassination of San Francisco’s Mayor Mosconi and the openly gay Supervisor, Harvey Milk, deserves admiration, not buffoonery. Perhaps even a little compassion from the “Christian fundamentalist caucus.”

Let’s remember her beginnings:

Feinstein discovered Milk dead in his office just after (Supervisor) Dan White killed him. She described the scene to the San Francisco Chronicle in 2008:

“I went down the hall. I opened the wrong door. I opened [Milk’s] door. I found Harvey on his stomach. I tried to get a pulse and put my finger through a bullet hole. He was clearly dead… I remember it, actually, as if it was yesterday. And it was one of the hardest moments, if not the hardest moment, of my life. It was a devastating moment. For San Francisco, it was a day of infamy.”

“I could smell the gunpowder,” Feinstein told The Times in an interview.

At a time of deep crisis in this country with repetitive gun violence, restrictive and conflicting abortion rulings, a breakdown in the norms of civility and unending wars, why so much ado and cruelty directed at California’s iconic and formidable Senator Diane Feinstein?

A defender of stricter guns laws, women’s equality, LGBTQ rights, and other progressive issues, Sen. Diane Feinstein has accomplished more and is worth more than any adversary in the country.