New Deep Dish Pizza Restaurant Taking Over Mr. Moto’s on Cable in Ocean Beach

SanDiegoVille, an online site, has reported that a new pizza restaurant will be replacing Mr. Moto Pizza House at 1929 Cable Street.

The new eatery will be The Shop Pizza + Wine, a restaurant concept specializing in West Coast deep dish pizza. Brothers Brett & Cole Herring are now in the process of taking over the 1,221 square-foot space and anticipate opening by this summer.

SanDiegoVille:

In fall 2020, brothers Brett & Cole Herring moved from San Francisco to San Diego to open The Shop: Pizza + Cocktails in Rancho Bernardo. The duo had previously honed their craft working at San Francisco’s popular deep dish pizza concept Little Star Pizza. …

Like the original The Shop, expect a menu centered around cornmeal-crusted deep dish pizza, as well as traditional, thin-crust styles, salads, sandwiches, and more. The space will have a small dining area with mezzanine seating and an outdoor patio. There will also be a selection of beer and a curated wine list.

For more information, visit theshop858.com and check out the draft menu.