Ernie McCray Turns 85 Today — Aging Memories

by Ernie McCray

I’m at an age

when my life

consists of mostly memories

and sometimes these remembrances

come to me

suddenly

and randomly,

as I can, in one moment,

remember

a time when I was

down, up against it,

overwhelmed

with cares and woes

like a man adrift in a dark churning sea,

a swallow away from drowning,

finally overcoming

and becoming himself again,

and in the next moment

my recollections

might plop me down at a desk

on my first day of school,

in Tucson, Arizona

in the summertime

with temperatures like the eternal fires in hell

all the time,

and I’m getting those knuckles of mine

swatted to Kingdom Come

by Sister Mary Benedict,

a gangsta kind of nun,

for the sin of nodding off

and not paying attention

in a classroom that has no cooling system

other than a little raggedy ass fan,

in the window,

fighting for its breath,

blowing across water in a shallow pan,

as though that was going to affect

the heat in that room.

Poor fan just gave out

one afternoon.

Oh, my life is rich with memories.

In so many different categories:

I remember sitting on the back of buses

and in the front of trains,

being in spelling bees

and playing a variety of ball games,

marching in the streets

for peace and liberty

and decency

and I have a memory

of how memories can be glamorized,

an endeavor my generation,

as have all past generations,

has utilized

to put-down

younger generations,

under the general heading of

“The Good Old Days,”

recalling an old friend

at a high school reunion

going on and on

about the lyrics in songs

in our day

being better than the music of these modern days,

as in the background

“Yip-yip-yip-yip-yip-yip-moo-moo-moo-moo-moo-moo-get-a-job”

played

and then she did a monologue

about how we restrained from having sex

back in those days,

while I resurrected in my mind how we,

a drive-in-movie generation,

would go home, after a lot of

hot-back-seat-of-the-car-action,

hoping our parents wouldn’t ask these two questions:

“What was the movie about?”

and

“Why are your clothes on backwards?”

Hey, I was a father at 18

so, I can’t throw shade

on the sexual attitudes of today.

But I relish such memories

of growing up

and coming to be

and I especially

like how recollections

can remind you how,

at times,

you’ve had to pick yourself up

and keep on stepping

like when I was going through the aforementioned

low times in my life,

ensnared in a hole

that was heavily laden

with gloom and darkness,

I, eventually,

to bring some jubilation

to my situation,

began doing standup comedy

at talent shows

figuring if I could

make somebody laugh,

I might laugh, too –

Somewhere along the line,

based on memories of mine,

I acquired a “can do”

attitude.

I’ll try to keep it

until my life

is through.