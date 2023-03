The Snow Is Baaaccck!

Yup. Snow has returned to our local San Diego mountains. Here’s the live cam from Mt. Laguna Lodge at 9:50 a.m. today, March 22, 2023. The Lodge is at 6000 feet elevation.

Snow also reached Lake Cuyamaca at 4618 feet.

But no snow this morning in downtown Julian, at 4226 feet elevation.

Meanwhile …in Ocean Beach, elevation 0: