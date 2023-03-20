National Day of Action Against Banks that Finance Fossil Fuels — Tuesday, March 21

Activists in downtown San Diego and around the country will demand that the world biggest banks stop funding fossil fuel projects on Tuesday, March 21.

The national day of action against banks over climate change comes ahead of investor resolutions at their annual general meetings next month to pressure them to stop funding climate chaos.

Join activists on Tuesday, 3/21/23 from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm, rain or shine at Chase Bank Plaza, 101 West Broadway, San Diego.

The top four fossil fuel financing banks are:

JP Morgan Chase,

Citi,

Bank of America and

Wells Fargo

These banks are pumping over one quarter of the $4.6 trillion total financing for fossil fuels by the top 60 global banks between 2016 and 2021.

Thousands and thousands of customers and potential customers have pledged to move their money out of these banks if the banks won’t move their investments out of fossil fuels.

In light of the recent upheavals in the banking sector and the greater concentration of deposits in the large Wall Street banks, more than ever we need to demand that these banks use their power and funds responsibly. The banks must manage both financial risks and climate risks; indeed climate risks are financial risks. We need safe and secure banking on a safe planet.

The San Diego rally is being held as Californians suffer from chaotic weather – atmospheric rivers, mudslides, – and the damaging effects of a warming planet years in advance from original predictions.

Banking on Our Future one of over 100 events for the Third Act National Day of Action, organized locally by Third Act SoCal, Sierra Club, SanDiego350, SanDiego350 Youth, Climate Action Campaign, ACT, Hammond Climate Solutions, Surfrider and the Interfaith Coalition for Earth Justice. The event features special guest character, Mr. Noxxe, produced by ResilienSEA, followed by a march to Citibank.

Here’s more from the OB Green Center:

Big event is happening this month, leading up to Third Act’s National Day of Action March 21st. 11:30 am to 12:30 pm

Please join our San Diego Community for the “Banking On Our Future” action, part of *Third Act’s National Day of Action. The International Energy Agency said last year that if we wanted to meet the Paris climate targets “there can be no new investments in oil, gas, and coal, from now – from this year.” But many banks continue to fund new oil and gas projects. It is time for us to take action and raise our voices against these destructive practices. There are four banks that are the major funders –Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Citibank. We have tried asking them to stop funding new oil and gas projects, and that hasn’t worked.

Now on March 21 groups are organizing across the country and in San Diego to take the second step. We will hold rallies at the banks demanding that they stop funding new oil and gas projects. And, if we can, we will cut up our credit cards and close our bank accounts (symbolically or actually). We will be holding the San Diego rally on Tuesday, March 21 starting at the downtown Chase Bank (101 West Broadway) from 11:30am to 12:30pm. What you can do: Register https://www.mobilize.us/thirdact/event/551812/ for our San Diego event and sign the *Third Act pledge. Then encourage your group members, and friends to participate and attend the rally on 3/21. If you need any further clarification after registering you can ask questions on the new ThirdActSoCal Facebook page (4) Third Act SoCal | Facebook

San Diego “Banking on Our Future” Planning Committee: Interfaith Coalition for Earth Justice (ICEF), Third Act, SanDiego350, SanDiego350 Youth, Sierra Club, Surfrider, Active Citizens Together (ACT), Climate Action Coalition (CAC), Hammond Climate Solutions.

*About Third Act: Third Act was started by Bill Mckibben. It is a community of Americans over the age of sixty determined to change the world for the better. Americans over 60 hold 70% of the wealth in this country and are long-standing customers that the banks depend on for their business. So this project was a natural for Third Act. But you do not need to be over 60, a cardholder or account-holder to participate. While older Americans can flex their economic and political muscles, we need everyone to join. https://thirdact.org/