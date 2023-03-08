If OB Pier Is ‘Demo-ed’, Will the Surf Get Better?

By Mike Madriaga / San Diego Reader / March 7, 2023

San Diego lifeguards locked up the partly damaged Ocean Beach Pier due to safety concerns when the January waves destroyed its railing. Now, locals say, people keep cutting the locks and opening the gates leading into the pier.

“This is the fourth time this has happened,” local Jim Grant said. “Not exactly sure what the motive is or end game.” Grant, a renowned beach photographer, walked up to the cement pier’s opened wrought iron gate about 7 am on February 24 and noticed nearly a dozen people walking along the almost 2,000-foot pier.

The people likely didn’t know the circa 1966 pier was off limits, as the pier was damaged by heavy rain, wind, and high surf in December and January. “Out of caution, it will remain closed throughout the stormy season and be assessed for reopening following the wet weather,” reads a recent memo by the City of San Diego.

