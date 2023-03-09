Hit-and-Run Driver Sought Who Badly Injured Teenage E-Bicyclist in Point Loma

Authorities reached out to the public Tuesday for help in identifying a motorist who fled the scene of a traffic crash that left a bicyclist badly hurt last week in Point Loma.

The 17-year-old victim was riding an electric bicycle and yielding for a left turn from Catalina Boulevard to eastbound Narragansett Avenue when a black Jeep Grand Cherokee hit him. This was shortly before 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 3.

Following the collision, the motorist continued driving and left the area. Paramedics took the bicyclist to a trauma center for treatment of serious injuries.

The involved SUV, a 2016 or 2017 model, lost several external passenger-side parts in the crash, including a mirror and front wheel-well trim, police said.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

An earlier article reported that the teenager was riding northbound on Catalina with a green light, waiting to turn eastbound onto Narragansett Avenue when the vehicle heading southbound struck him from behind.

