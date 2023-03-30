After Over Quarter of Century With Same Owners, Ortega’s in Ocean Beach to Change Hands

Whenever I inform out-of-town friends or OB newbies about restaurants in Ocean Beach, I always describe Ortega’s on Newport Ave as the best Mexican eatery in the village.

Now, however, after over 25 years under the same family ownership, Ortega’s Cocina is changing hands.

Brothers Adolfo and Erik Barrientos-Ortega have been operating Ortega’s at 4888 Newport Avenue since the mid 1990s.

Over its 27 year tenure, the restaurant has become known for its lengthy menu of central Mexican fare, including tamales, enchiladas, fajitas, burritos, tacos, pupusas and much more.

It weathered the pandemic with outside tables and offered fresh tamales on OB Farmers Market Wednesdays.

The Ortega family is planning on retiring, so the restaurant is in the process of being taken over by new operators, which should be finalized by mid-to-late April 2023.

Ortega’s Cocina will be taken over by a new group that includes David Sason, Jonathon Jarosa, Ryan Salem, Evonte Jina and Samer Cholakh. It is believed the team will continue to use the Ortega’s name and menu, with only aesthetic changes planned for the restaurant.

For more information, visit ortegasob.com

(Hat tip to Linda Taggart)