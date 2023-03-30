‘Activism in OB in the 70s and 80s’ – A Video With Kathy Blavatt

History, Ocean Beach


See this short video by Charles Landon about “Activism in the 70s and 80s” with Kathy Blavatt talking about her book, San Diego’s Sunset Cliffs Park.

