A Shout Out to the Students at Muir Language Academy (Regarding a Discussion About Black History)

by Ernie McCray

Oh, I so enjoyed

sharing my experiences

with you

bright young people

as an 84-year-old Black man

who has

sat at the back of the bus

and put up with

a whole lot of other stuff

and, somehow in all the

huffing and puffing

against such,

managed to

keep the love in me

untouched.

How you took my story in

made me feel as though

I was gently

floating in

the warm waters of hope

as I could tell

you understood

the essence of Black History

by the questions you asked,

by the statements you made,

by the tones of your voices,

by the expressions on your faces,

and my heart rejoices

in just knowing

that you bought in

to the notion

I most wanted

you to take away

from what I had to say,

that none of us can change

what happened

way back when,

but we owe it to ourselves

as loving and caring human beings

to not let anything

like what happened in our nation’s past

ever happen again.

Never!

It was an honor to meet you

and see a school

that I helped create

still full of life and curiosity

with smiles

and good feelings

radiating in the air,

a tone that’s so conducive to learning

anywhere.

That was what we aimed for

at the very start.

So, I have a place for all of you

in a special part

of my heart.

The spirit of John Muir Alternative School

now lives on at

John Muir Language Academy.

Que Viva!