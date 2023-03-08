A Shout Out to the Students at Muir Language Academy (Regarding a Discussion About Black History)

by Ernie McCray

Oh, I so enjoyed
sharing my experiences
with you
bright young people
as an 84-year-old Black man
who has
sat at the back of the bus
and put up with
a whole lot of other stuff
and, somehow in all the
huffing and puffing
against such,
managed to
keep the love in me
untouched.

How you took my story in
made me feel as though
I was gently
floating in

the warm waters of hope

as I could tell

you understood

the essence of Black History

by the questions you asked,

by the statements you made,

by the tones of your voices,

by the expressions on your faces,

and my heart rejoices

in just knowing

that you bought in

to the notion

I most wanted

you to take away

from what I had to say,

that none of us can change

what happened

way back when,

but we owe it to ourselves

as loving and caring human beings

to not let anything

like what happened in our nation’s past

ever happen again.

Never!

It was an honor to meet you
and see a school
that I helped create
still full of life and curiosity
with smiles
and good feelings
radiating in the air,
a tone that’s so conducive to learning
anywhere.

That was what we aimed for
at the very start.
So, I have a place for all of you
in a special part
of my heart.

The spirit of John Muir Alternative School
now lives on at
John Muir Language Academy.

Que Viva!

