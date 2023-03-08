A Shout Out to the Students at Muir Language Academy (Regarding a Discussion About Black History)

by Ernie McCray
Oh, I so enjoyed
sharing my experiences
with you
bright young people
as an 84-year-old Black man
who has
sat at the back of the bus
and put up with
a whole lot of other stuff
and, somehow in all the
huffing and puffing
against such,
managed to
keep the love in me
untouched.
How you took my story in
made me feel as though
I was gently
floating in
the warm waters of hope
as I could tell
you understood
the essence of Black History
by the questions you asked,
by the statements you made,
by the tones of your voices,
by the expressions on your faces,
and my heart rejoices
in just knowing
that you bought in
to the notion
I most wanted
you to take away
from what I had to say,
that none of us can change
what happened
way back when,
but we owe it to ourselves
as loving and caring human beings
to not let anything
like what happened in our nation’s past
ever happen again.
Never!
It was an honor to meet you
and see a school
that I helped create
still full of life and curiosity
with smiles
and good feelings
radiating in the air,
a tone that’s so conducive to learning
anywhere.
That was what we aimed for
at the very start.
So, I have a place for all of you
in a special part
of my heart.
The spirit of John Muir Alternative School
now lives on at
John Muir Language Academy.
Que Viva!
