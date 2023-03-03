3-Story With 3 Units to Replace Modest House on Cable in Ocean Beach

The city has announced that owner Dominic Ballerino has applied for a Coastal Development Permit to construct a new 3-story, 4,631 square foot building at 2077 Cable Street in OB.

The new buildings would include:

a dwelling unit, laundry, and 2-car garage on the first level, and

two 2-story accessory dwelling units on the second and third floors

with a roof deck.

The site has 0.09 acres.

A small beach house will be presumably demolished and replaced on the lot. Ballerino filed the application on February 21,2023.

Several questions arise. Will a 3-story with 4,631 square feet on that lot fit OB’s floor-area-ratio (FAR) of 0.70? Please chime in if my math is wrong or I’ve made other errors.

.09 acres is 3,920.4 square feet. The 2-car garage probably isn’t counted, then, when figuring out the FAR.

So the math becomes 4631 square feet minus (2-car garage)square feet which must be 70% of 3920 square feet or less.

70% of 3920 square feet is 2744 square feet. Therefore, by my rough calculations, in order for the new buildings to align with OB’s floor-area-ratio, the 2-car garage must be 1887 square feet or larger.