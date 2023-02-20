Peninsula Crashes on Sunday Take One Life, Injure One and Trap Two

Traffic accidents on Sunday, Feb. 19, around the Peninsula, took one life, injured another and trapped two.

Around 4 pm, a 60-year-old motorcycle rider died in a crash that occurred on Sunset Cliffs Boulevard near West Point Loma Boulevard. The as yet unidentified rider was headed south on a Harley-Davidson Softail Slim motorcycle when he maneuvered onto the right shoulder to pass vehicles. Instead he hit the curb and was thrown off the motorcycle. He struck a palm tree and a light pole and died before he could be taken to a hospital.

His name was not released. A stretch of Sunset Cliffs Boulevard was closed to southbound traffic until about 8 p.m. No further information was immediately available. SDU-T

Earlier Sunday at 10:30 am, two women were trapped after a crash at an intersection on Coronado Avenue and Catalina.

They were in a Honda sedan traveling eastbound on Coronado Avenue when they allegedly ran a stop sign at Catalina Boulevard and crashed into a northbound Subaru. The Honda ended up on its side and trapped them. It took fire crews about 15 to 20 minutes to cut open the roof of the Honda and pull out the two people.

Medics checked out the women who did not want to go to a hospital. A woman in the Subaru complained of chest pain and medics rushed her to a hospital. Times of SD