OB Planning Board Candidates Have One Week to Submit Applications — By Feb.15

Anyone interested in running for a position on the Ocean Beach Planning Board has one week to submit their application.

The annual Planning Board election will take place on March 1st at the OB Rec Center with online voting opening up on February 22nd. Eight seats are up for election.

To be on the ballot you must have your application in by the 15th of February. Write ins will be accepted up until the day of the election, but you will still need to have filled out application.



In person voting will take place at the Rec on March 1 from 8am-10am, then again from 4pm – 8pm. Mail-in and drop off ballots will also be accepted. The drop box will be at the OB Business center.

Here’s the link to the Candidate Statement at the Planning Board website — see below for more details.

Apply to Become a Board Member, Candidate Eligibility & Instructions

Eight seats will be up for election this year (2023), one from each of the seven Districts within the OB Community Plan Area and one At-Large seat. View current incumbents. If elected, members will serve a two-year term. Board members are volunteers and receive no compensation.

All persons who meet the eligibility criteria below may apply to be a Board Member.

Candidates must be 18 years of age

Are one (1) of the following: Resident, Property Owner/Agent, Business Owner/Licensee, within the OB Community Plan Area (see below map), for more than 30 days.

It is NOT necessary to be a registered voter with the state or county government.

SUBMIT APPLICATION: Submit your application by e-mail by February 15, 2023. For candidates name to be listed on the ballot, submit application & signatures by February 15, 2023. Candidates who do not submit an application & signatures by February 15, 2023, but still wish to run for a seat, will default to a write-in candidate. Applications & signature sheets not received by March 1, 2023 will forfeit a claim to a seat.

Submit application via e-mail to elections@oceanbeachplanning.org or by mail to 4876 Santa Monica Avenue #133 San Diego, CA 92107.

GATHER SIGNATURES: Obtain 20 signatures from within the district in which candidate is seeking to represent. At-Large candidates may solicit 20 signatures from ANY district/s. Signatures must be obtained from residents, property owners, or business owners/licensees within the candidates district.

Signatures must be submitted with the candidate application.

How to Vote in the 2023 Election

Elections will take place February 22, 2023 a.m. through March 1, 2023 at 8:00 p.m.

Results will be announced Thursday, March 2, 2023 via OBPB email and social media.

Who Can Vote?

All members of the community who reside, own property or own/operate a business within the OB Community Plan Area are eligible to vote in the election.

If you are eligible in multiple Districts, you still may ONLY vote in one (1) District.

Community members can only vote for the candidate representing their district AND the At-Large candidate (if you choose).

All voters must submit a voter registration form with their ballot.

All voters will be asked to submit proof of residency. It is not necessary to be a state or county registered voter but you must show proof that you reside, own property or have a business within the Ocean Beach Planning Area.

Addresses outside of the Ocean Beach Planning Area boundaries are not eligible to vote.

How to Submit Your Vote:

Submit voter registration & ballot before 12 noon on March 1, 2023.

Ballots received after this time will not be counted.

Online: link coming soon

In Person or Drop Off: March 1, 2023 between 8-10am or 4-8pm at the OB Recreation Center located at 4726 Santa Monica Ave.

Mail: OBPB, 4876 Santa Monica Ave. #133, San Diego, CA 92107

Ballot Box at OBBC: 4967 Newport Ave. Unit 12