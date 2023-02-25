This is a screen grab from Big Bear’s eagle nest.
by Frank Gormlie on February 25, 2023 · 2 comments
in California
A reader suggested we share the live cam at Big Bear’s eagle nest. Here it is (sorry, lost the comment).
WOW WOW WOW………….. how wonderful.thank you