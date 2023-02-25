A Ton of Snow Has Hit Local Mountains

The Mt. Laguna Lodge livecam was back up and working this morning. Here’s the view at 7:45 am.
Much of the snow around Julian has melted.
by Frank Gormlie on February 25, 2023 · 0 comments
in San Diego
