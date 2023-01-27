The Saga of What Once Was a Car Wash on Midway Drive

From Peninsula Newsletter of PLA

Remember this? (At 2959 Midway Drive)

For many years it did a pretty good job of quick-washing vehicles.

An added thrill (for kids of many ages) was staying in the car as it moved through brushes, chamois and soapy waterfalls.

One day it closed. We don’t remember the exact date. But $6.95 is a tip off that it was a different era. It was an eyesore for a year or two.

Then some guys came in and put it out of our misery.

Since 2017, the space has been fenced and vacant.

Sometimes less vacant than others.

A different type of eyesore

Six years ago we learned Chevron had purchased the property, planned to enlarge the convenience store and reconfigure the pumps and traffic flow and build a new car wash.

Sounded encouraging. Oh. And they wanted to sell liquor in their store. The City nipped that idea in the Bud.

But the project still seemed to be moving forward.

We were in contact with Chevron for a time. They gently suggested that navigating the City’s Development Services Department was a bit difficult.

But, we have heard nothing since September, 2020. Here is a link to Project 629771 – Chevron No. 92239.

We would like this item explained:

Did something happen this month?