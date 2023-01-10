San Diego Residents Urged to Oppose One-Mile Transit Proposal at Land Use and Housing Council Committee – Thursday, Jan.12

It has been confirmed that the City Council’s Land Use and Housing Committee will discuss the proposed “Sustainability Development Areas” zoning change at its Thursday, January 12, 2023 meeting.

This ill-conceived proposal would allow high-density, high rise, and multi-unit ADU projects within one mile of an existing or planned bus or trolley stop. The planning department claims — without any evidence and in the face of contradictory facts — one mile is a reasonable “walking, riding, rolling” distance from a residence to a transit stop. (The widely accepted definition of “transit-friendly” development is one-half mile from a major transit stop.)

The common-sense, well-researched opposition to the city’s proposed policy change is detailed here.

And here’s a link to Land Use and Housing Committee’s January 12, 1 pm agenda (it’s Item 1).

Neighbors for a Better San Diego are urging residents to share this information with friends, neighbors, and colleagues, and asking that people express their opposition to this new, convoluted, and most importantly, utterly unrealistic definition of “access to transit,” which is really just a fig-leaf for continued overdevelopment of our residential neighborhoods.

You can speak out in person at this committee meeting, which will be held in the Council Chambers on the 12th Floor of the City Administration Building, or you can call-in to the meeting, or submit your comments via the link on the committee’s agenda.