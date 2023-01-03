Are More High-Rises and ADUs Coming to San Diego?

Incentives that allow more units based on location would shift the required proximity to transit from half a mile to within 1 mile

By David Garrick / San Diego Union-Tribune / Jan. 2, 2023

A new San Diego proposal aims to jump-start production of high-rise housing and backyard apartments by loosening rules that govern where such homes can be built.

Rules that allow taller apartment buildings and more backyard units when a property is near mass transit would be softened to require the transit line be within 1 mile — rather than the current standard of half a mile.

The proposal also has incentives that encourage developers to build more lower-priced rental housing in prosperous neighborhoods where there are high-paying jobs and educational opportunities.

The proposed rule changes would make an additional 5,224 acres close enough to transit to be eligible for developer density bonuses. The changes would also increase by 4,612 the acreage eligible for the backyard apartment “bonus” program.

