San Diego Music Hall of Fame 2022 – Act II – Recap

From San Diego Music Hall of Fame 2022 and Jefferson Jay



4th Annual San Diego Music Hall of Fame in Ocean Beach

Much gratitude to all the wonderful attendees, supporters, & artists who made the SDMHoF’s 2022 in Ocean Beach a smashing success! Check out our recap of Act II below.

4th Annual San Diego Music Hall of Fame attendees were feeling The Good Vibe as they browsed our silent auction area and enjoyed intermission.

Silent Auction items were fantastic: musical instruments, top gift cards, t-shirts, hats, haircare products, fine art by San Diego artists and much more.

Jeff Berkley and The Banned returned to the stage to play two of San Diego Music Hall of Fame inductee Chris Hillman’s classics.

Local artist Rob Deez had the audience LOLing to his righteous original song about the challenges of some local gigs, “Thank You For Clapping”.

Virtuoso pianist and San Diego native Gustavo Romero brought down the house with his haunting and masterful performance.

Jefferson Jay and Michael James perform San Diego Music Hall of Famer Mark Goffeney’s “We Are the Same.”

The 1st Annual Mark Goffeney Opportunity Scholarship was awarded to Sequoia Torres, daughter of the late San Diego Music Hall of Famer DJ Carlos Culture, with support from Apt 4 Music and their CEO Rice Enright

Chief Warrant Officer Randel Metzinger accepts induction honors on behalf of the prestigious and historical Marine Band San Diego.

Glen Fisher (left) presents inductee and local hero Larry Zeiger (right).

Victor Viberos, Daniel Aispuro, Leonardo Lara, and Hugo Anche end the night with a scorching rendition Larry Zeiger’s “Meetchu in Macchu Picchu”.

The four musicians say their goodbyes with singer/songwriter Sweet Joyce Ann.

Act II is over but you can still order a 2022 San Diego Music Hall of Fame T shirt!

T-shirts are made to order in small batches by local print shop James Gang and cost $30.00 plus shipping. Reply to this email with your desired size, color (red, black, or white), & style: crew (men/unisex) or V-neck (women/fitted).

Coming soon: view the Act I & Act II recaps on sdmhof.com.

Much love & thanks from The Good Vibe & Jefferson Jay.