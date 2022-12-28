Is ‘America’s Finest City’ Also Home to America’s Finest Urinal?

by Joaquin Antique

After being closed for repairs for much of the past two years, the pissoir in the restroom below the Cabrillo lighthouse has finally been repaired and is now accepting deposits.

Known to savvy world travelers for providing one of the finest views from any toilet in the USA, even our Google-masters acknowledge the excellent quality of the facility, with every single Google review a perfect five out of five. Some might quibble that there are only three reviews. Whatever.

I recently spoke with one of the rangers who reported that since the repairs were made, there has been a steady stream of visitors flowing into the restroom as opposed to the meager number of visitors who dribbled in before the repairs.

Unfortunately, this facility is not wheelchair accessible. But don’t get pissed off as there is an accessible restroom nearby, next to the lighthouse.

According to sources, the women’s restroom in the same building as the “loo with a view” has as a scenic vista from a similar window, though the ocean is not visible to a person sitting on the porcelain thrones therein.