Half-Brother of Slain Insurrectionist Given Probation for Battery and Hate Crime in Point Loma

The half-brother of the slain insurrectionist from San Diego was granted probation after a jury convicted him in November of a misdemeanor battery count and a hate crime allegation.

Roger Witthoeft, 34, was found guilty of the hate crime because he struck a Latino San Diego Gas & Electric worker in Point Loma and shouted racial slurs at the man. He was also convicted of violating the victim’s civil rights.

The worker was directing traffic around a work site at the intersection of Voltaire Street and Mendocino Boulevard when Witthoeft confronted him. He slapped the worker and told him to “talk in English, you [expletive] immigrant” and “go back to your country.”

At the time of the conviction, San Diego City Attorney Mara W. Elliott said in a statement:

“This jury has sent a clear message that violent, abusive, and racist conduct like this has no place in our community.

My Office will continue to prosecute and hold accountable people who commit hate crimes, and I urge victims and witnesses to report all such activity.”

Also back in November, authorities said Witthoeft faced up to a year in jail, one year of probation and a $1,000 fine.

Witthoeft, in addition, later pleaded guilty to a disturbing-the-peace count for a second incident that occurred months later in Ocean Beach, in which, prosecutors said, he struck a man for blocking a sidewalk with his car.

In that incident, the Rag reported:

Sometime around January 2022 – about four months after attacking the SDG&E employee – Witthoeft faced new criminal charges after getting into an altercation with another man on Muir Avenue in Ocean Beach.

In that attack, Witthoeft allegedly knocked a man to the ground and stomped on his phone after becoming angry with the victim for blocking a sidewalk with his vehicle. At the time, the victim was helping a disabled friend out of the car, according to the City Attorney’s office.

We also reported:

In 2016, he was convicted of vandalizing a 71-year-old Latino man’s truck in Lakeside. After being asked by the victim to move his pickup truck, Witthoeft kicked the victim’s truck’s door and kicked a window out of its camper shell.

SanDiego7 reported that, “He was charged with felony vandalism but pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and was placed on probation.”

Apparently, Witthoeft’s defense attorney, Varun Sabharwal, argued against custody by claiming no injuries were sustained and at the time, Witthoeft had been dealing with the death of his sister, a situation the attorney said was all the more traumatic because of the well-publicized nature of her death.

His sister – steeped in QAnon conspiracy theories and a Trumpist — was shot and killed by a police officer on Jan. 6, 2021, when she joined the traitorous insurrection and stormed inside the Capitol building. (It has and continues to be the OB Rag policy that we will not publish her name.)