Thoughts on Bicycle Lanes in the Peninsula

Editordude: The following by Paul Grimes is taken from a couple of comments he made to Geoff Page’s post that spoke of bicycling in the Peninsula.

By Paul Grimes

I could see k-rails going onto a street like Nimitz due to speed and few cross streets to contend with. The city needs to qualify such installations by traffic volume, speed, available width, curb cuts, intersections, and bike usage

The last one doesn’t seem to be on the radar – the other day I walked from Voltaire to Rosecrans via Wabaska and Nimitz. In that roughly 30-minute hike I saw 1 bike in the expensively provided protected bike lane on what bikers call a major bike thoroughfare to move across San Diego.

There appears to be no real plan to build a network and no real standard for which type of bike facility the city installs. For example, there is a wide bike lane on Canon on the curved section from the west of Willow to Talbot. The city has sharrows on steeper Talbot that starts a block apart and ends at the same point. Put the bikes on the safer street and trim the bushes regularly.

Almost all new bike lanes seem like different demonstration projects that confuse drivers. The city looks at every repaving job as an opportunity to paint bike lanes. Routes are added in a totally haphazard way whenever a street is repaved. The result is bike lanes that have debris and are unswept due to barriers for street sweepers and unmaintained plants that grow into the path of the lane.

Each bike lane has different levels of safety for bikers. The city is now adding narrow, unbuffered bike lanes on the uphill side of collector streets by squeezing the parking to 7 foot wide, narrowing travel lanes with the result being parked car mirrors sticking into the unbuffered bike lanes and those on bikes are within a couple of feet of busy traffic lanes.

I don’t know where the money for these really expensive projects will come from. Probably from the extra tax money from Prop B and revenues from rent from Prop C.

One more note, the Chatsworth crosswalk is not a bridge, but the concept is to choke the street to the width of 2 lanes which would make the pedestrian crossing shorter. It may also have a road hump like those in Liberty Station (raised table) which is a slight up-to-curb height, flat section, and then slightly down. It would also have some crosswalk signals.

Interestingly, Chatsworth does not have huge parking demand between Rosecrans and the high school, so the white lane is kind of a defacto bike lane, which would have more issues at the crosswalk. At that point, Chatsworth is on a slope and hopefully, the city will do something about water flow during rains.

By the way, Chatsworth Blvd/ Lytton has a 30 MPH speed limit between Rosecrans to Nimitz Blvd. There are no bike lanes until south of Browning and then it is sharrows painted on the travel lanes. The white lines at the edge of the travel lanes do not demarcate bike lanes, but the edge of roadway markings and parking lane.

The pedestrian crosswalk at Plumosa Park is designed to provide a safe crossing for pedestrians, including students walking to and from Loma Portal Elementary and Pt. Loma High. Unless a bike rider is walking the bike across at the pedestrian crossing the only advantage to bikes on Chatsworth would be the hope of reduced speed near the crosswalk.

Paul Grimes has spent a lot of time, energy and thought on transportation issues in our community.