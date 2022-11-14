Establishment Democrats Attacked Fellow Democrat Saldaña and Promoted Republican Lukacs to Re-Elect Campbell

Here’s Michael Smolens, renowned U-T columnist, shaking the boat with assertions that San Diego’s establishment “bi-partisan” Democrats attacked fellow Democrat Saldaña and promoted Republican Linda Lukacs in order to get Campbell re-elected (the Rag has been making the same assertions since June):

San Diego City Councilmember Jennifer Campbell may have secured her re-election in June when an independent committee waged a negative campaign against Lori Saldaña, a high-profile San Diego political figure who has served in the Assembly and run for a number of other elected positions.

A Democrat like Campbell, Saldaña is a former chair of the Sierra Club’s local chapter who has a strong following among progressive Democrats, and her criticism of development has appealed to neighborhood groups.

San Diego’s bipartisan political establishment views Saldaña as a disrupter and lined up behind Campbell with an overarching goal of taking down Saldaña in the District 2 council primary. A campaign was launched that both attacked Saldaña and promoted Linda Lukacs, a little-known Republican dentist and political neophyte.

That helped Lukacs finish second in the primary and advance to Tuesday’s election with Campbell in the heavily Democratic district. Though vote-counting continues, Campbell held a comfortable lead as of Friday and, short of an abrupt change in the tally trend, will be elected to a second term.

Smolens also stated that this type of move of trashing “a more feared adversary — permeated the 2022 election,” — but that it raised ethical questions along with concerns that the move may backfire. Other pundits have criticized the type of move as being “anti-democratic” and detrimental to free elections. ‘Oh well,’ says Smolens, it’s “a time-honored maneuver in politics.” And we should expect to see more of it.

We should note that there’s been no public criticism of what happened by the San Diego County Democratic Party.

At least somebody is paying attention.