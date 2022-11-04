City to Restrict Parking Along Sunset Cliffs

It does appear that somebody with authority is about to restrict parking along the beautiful Sunset Cliffs. Between Osprey and Froude.

These yellow “Notice of Pending Permit” signs showed up in the small parking lots along the Cliffs. And they appear to be from the California Coastal Commission regarding “A Permit Application for the development on this site is pending before the Calif Coastal Commission,” by the “Applicant: City of San Diego, Parks & Recreation Dept.”

They read:

“Proposed Development: Restrict parking daily and closure with posted signs of Parking Lot Closed from 2 AM to 4 Am and No Parking”

“Location: West of Sunset Cliffs Blvd., between Osprey St. and Froude St. San Diego CA 92107″ and then it gives a GPS location.

The above notice was posted on Thursday, Nov. 3.

If anyone wants more information, they’re asked to contact the San Diego Coast District Office.

(hat tip to Ed Baier)