Who Is Sandy Hanshaw — the New Chairwoman of the Pt. Loma Association?

The Point Loma-OB Monthly staff interviewed Sandy Hanshaw, the new chairwoman of the Point Loma Association.

By Point Loma-OB Monthly staff / Sept. 12, 2022

Sandy Hanshaw spent more than 20 years in the hotel business in sales and marketing and was part of the opening team at the Omni in downtown San Diego. Before that, she was with the Sheraton Harbor Island.

For 12 years she owned The Wine Pub and five years ago opened the Coffee Hub, both in Point Loma. “These were passion projects of mine because they created a sense of community in our neighborhood, served amazing food and drink, and I got to make it happen with the best crew ever,” she said. In December, she sold both restaurants and is now enjoying some “me time,” traveling, reading, exercising and spending time with friends.

She also is the new chairwoman of the Point Loma Association, a nonprofit that plants and maintains local green spaces; installs community signs, lights, benches and banners; facilitates public art; cleans up litter; removes graffiti and more.

She is married to her husband of 28 years, Andy Hanshaw, who is executive director of the San Diego County Bicycle Coalition. They recently adopted a 4-year-old beagle and named him Shortstop.

Q. What attracted you to the Point Loma-Ocean Beach area as a place to live?

A. Twenty years ago we moved back to San Diego and settled in Ocean Beach. We loved it! We rented a beautiful home with an ocean view; we thought we had hit the lottery! But we really wanted to purchase a place, so less than a year later we found a great townhouse in the village of Point Loma and haven’t left since. We like the fact that we can park our car for the weekend and walk or bike anywhere we’d like to go. The village of Point Loma has everything we need.

