San Diego Apologizes for Japanese-American Internment During WWII as ‘Racist’ But Offers No Reparations

On Tuesday, September 20, the City of San Diego formally rescinded a 1942 resolution the city council had passed 80 years ago in support of the incarceration of Japanese Americans in prison camps during World War II.

City councilmembers made the rescission and called the camps and the council’s 1942 resolution supporting them racist, unjust and a form of hate. The council also approved an apology to Japanese Americans for the impact of the camps. They had been requested to do so by the San Diego chapter of the Japanese American Historical Society.

Kay Ochi, the society’s president, said the prison camps and the council’s resolution supporting them reflected the racism, prejudice and fear of the time. Her parents, U.S. citizens born in 1920, were incarcerated from 1942 to 1945 in Arizona.

During World War II, more than 120,000 people of Japanese ancestry were forcibly relocated to 10 prison camps in the western U.S. and Arkansas. More than 1,900 came from San Diego County. The American citizens were seen as a threat to national security because of their ethnicity — clearly a racist view — as it was not applied to German-Americans or Italian-Americans during the war.

At the time of the incarcerations, Japanese-Americans had to give up businesses, properties and personal items. White Americans bought up those businesses and properties at fire-sale prices, if at all.

The city council on Tuesday did not vote to offer any reparations to survivors or descendants of those forced into camps, however. There has been no official effort to determine economic losses suffered by those who were forced to give up property, much less any effort to figure out reparations — some kind of recompense.