‘Feeding-Frenzy’ About to Begin Over Navy’s NAVWAR Property

If you thought the developers’ feeding frenzy around the Sports Arena was intense, wait until you see what happens when the Navy unleashes its request for proposals for its sprawling NAVWAR properties.

Sometime this fall, the Navy will issue what’s known as a request for qualifications (RfQ) for its area in the Midway District. That will be quickly followed by a request for proposals, which, as the Union-Tribune described, “will kickstart a real estate competition where almost anything goes.”

The timeline is still being scheduled out, but “the Navy expects to issue its solicitation before the end of the year and take roughly a year to pick a winner,” reported Jennifer van Grove at the U-T.

The prize: 70.5 acres of federal land free from local restraints, like building height limits, and free from state restraints, like building affordable housing. There is one huge commitment, however, for the winning developer: they must build at no cost to the Navy, 1.7 million square feet of new office and warehouse facilities, 1.1 million square feet of which must remain on the property.

Last week, the Navy issued a press release announcing the pending solicitation and invited developers to preregister with its procurement system, SAM.gov. The property up for grabs is nearly six times as large as the land in the downtown San Diego public-private land swap.

Greg Geisen, who is the project manager, is expecting big things, big developers, big names, big companies to be knocking on his door. He told the U-T:

“This is a big project. So we’re expecting big teams…. Some of the biggest developer names out there will likely submit on it. And they will be teamed with other very large companies and experts in their field.

So they’re going to be trying to put together their A game for a very, very large (public-private partnership). This will be the largest (public-private partnership) the Navy has ever done, by (anticipated dollar value).”

Also, the Navy will do things differently this time around. When they announced proposals for the property last year, they were met with a deluge of mostly negative response from the community. They admit that they received over 1,000 letters in response.

Geisen told the U-T:

“What we’re going to do now, is instead of getting to a (record of decision in the environmental review process) and then going to market, we’re going to market and will (narrow down the field) to a single developer.”

The winning development plan will then serve as the guidepost for the remaining environmental work, giving the public a clearer picture of what they can actually expect to see on the site, he said.

Also, another change is that any costs of working with SANDAG on some kind of mega-transit center is off the table.

Local experts believe bids will come from national firms and will include a combination of office space, residential units, retail, hotels and park space — at a large scale — and developers can propose almost anything.

The U-T:

The land is owned by the federal government and will likely be leased on a long-term basis, meaning local zoning laws or building height restrictions do not apply. What’s more, California’s Surplus Land Act, which requires municipalities to offload their land to developers who set aside at least 25 percent of residences for low-income and very low-income families, is not applicable.

Yet, the Navy is somewhat cautious and knows the community wouldn’t stand for it to go crazy. Geisen said,

“There’s the law and then there’s common sense. At the end of the day, the Navy wants to be a good partner here in San Diego. We are a federal agency and we have different legalities that we follow. But on the other hand, we have a great relationship with the city and the people of San Diego. We wouldn’t want to turn around and make that confrontational.”

And Caitlin Ostomel, spokesperson for Navy Region Southwest, told the U-T that the Navy intends to encourage any potential master developers to work closely with the local community and take the Midway-Pacific Highway Community Plan into consideration.

Despite these promises by the Navy ‘to be a good neighbor,’ they, the process and the feeding frenzy just might get out of hand. Developers will see this as an opportunity of a lifetime, of a chance to strike it rich off of government land, to create a lasting legacy for themselves. You saw what happened with the Sports Arena boondoggle, a mayor’s campaign contributor being awarded the big contract for 48 acres. This is 70 acres, on very visible, very significant land.

Any development there will overshadow anything around it as its scale and the magnitude of possibilities will overwhelm San Diego and its residents.

Real estate analyst Gary London, who is a principal of local firm London Moeder Advisors, thinks it will be “a transformational project for San Diego.” He explained it to the U-T:

“Essentially, they’re going to transform an entire neighborhood at a really large scale. The Navy made do with buildings that are highly vestigial, and most people go by them every day and don’t even think about it. This will be a very visible project. It’s near transportation. It’s near downtown. It’s near the airport. There’ll be a huge demand for the kinds of uses that will come out of this. It’s a perfect urban infill project at a scale that could have only been duplicated at a few locations (in San Diego).”

So, grab onto your seats, this will be a bumpy ride as development projects threaten to takeover the city.