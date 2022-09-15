Construction of New Pier in Ocean Beach Expected to Begin by 2026

The consultation company just approved by a San Diego council committee for services on the pier expects to have construction begin on the new pier by 2026.

Moffatt & Nichol was approved Wednesday, Sept. 14, by the council’s transportation and infrastructure committee for additional services needed for the OB Pier improvement project.

And Moffatt & Nichol expect to begin an evaluation of the pier this year and to have construction begin on the new pier by 2026. The cost ranges from $40-$60 million with a life expectancy of 50 to 75 years.

The funding for the new pier is still in question, but Denny Knox says the OB Mainstreet Association will help fund-raise for the community to have a new pier. Knox, executive director, is one of the community members who has been advocating for a new pier since major damage happened to the pier in a series of storms in 2019 and 2021. Knox was quoted recently by San Diego Fox5:

“It gets so much more expensive every time it gets damaged, that you know at some point we can’t repair it anymore.

“The two pilings that are on the other side of the pier café are the most damaged. I think all of them have some damage, but those two are the shakiest ones, and that is what they had to replace the last time.”

OB Rag writer, Geoff Page, was the first to declare in April of 2021 that the pier was so damaged, it couldn’t be repaired and had to be replaced.