Presentations by Sports Arena Redevelopment Finalists – Wed. August 24

Community Conversation

Sports Arena Redevelopment Finalists

6-8pm – Wednesday August 24

Liberty Station Conference Center

2600 Laning Road

From Point Loma Association:

Join us August 24 at to hear from the three development teams selected as finalists for the Sports Arena redevelopment project:

Hometown SD,

Midway Rising, and

Midway Village.

The presentation will be at Liberty Station Conference Center. Social time 6pm, presentation starts at 630pm. Light refreshments will be provided.

Many thanks to PLNU for providing access to their conference center for this event. Brought to you by Point Loma Association. We hope to see you there!