What’s Going On at Voltaire and San Clemente in Point Loma?

Thanks to the Point Loma Association newsletter, we have some nifty photos to show about what’s going on at Voltaire and San Clemente, along with a message from the builder.

Here are details from the builder.

Activity on the northwestern corner of Voltaire & San Clemente Streets is construction on an approved mixed-use development which will consist of seventeen 1,375-1,662 SQ FT residential, for-sale homes with 45 onsite parking spaces and one retail storefront opportunity facing Voltaire.

This project, Cabri, comes to you from CityMark, the San Diego-based team behind many of the residential buildings in Little Italy and the iconic development of Ballpark Village in Downtown San Diego.

Referencing a long-standing San Diego icon while maintaining a modern edge, the name Cabri is inspired by the Cabrillo National Monument. Just as the word ‘Cabri’ is a fresh interpretation of the name of the monument, this community will prove to be an exciting addition to the emerging commercial district on Voltaire Street.

The CityMark team is made of San Diego natives, which include Point Loma residents.

Respecting the integrity of our neighborhoods while thoughtfully bringing forward modern builds and innovative design is a core focus of CityMark’s efforts.

For specific questions about Cabri, click here.