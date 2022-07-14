Update on Body Found at Sunset Cliffs

Meanwhile, Family of Missing Teen Feared to Have Drowned at Mission Beach Awake Answers

We have some additional information about the body recovered by San Diego lifeguards from the rocks off Sunset Cliffs early Wednesday morning.

The body is male but was so decomposed, authorities cannot “determine race or anything at this point.”

A fisherman looking for bait originally found the body. And then called 911 shortly after 5:35 a.m. to report seeing a body in the water off Sunset Cliffs Boulevard near Adair Street, police said.

Authorities suspect that the high tide washed the body ashore late Tuesday night, and it wedged into the rocks before the water receded with low tide hours later.

Capt. Laura McLean told the media:

“All we know is that is it is a male. We are unable to determine race or anything at this point because it is decomposed.”

“We speculate at this point that the high tide came in last night around 10 p.m. is probably when the body was washed ashore and with the low tide, the body was wedged between some of the boulders and some of the rocks,”

McLean was asked whether the body was of an 18-year-old swept out to sea while swimming with friends at Mission Beach. Despite intense searches, his body has not been found. She responded:

“We are not going to speculate at this point if it is the young man that was missing from Mission Beach.”

While the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office works to identify the body, the family of the lost teen,18 year-old Woodlain Zachee, are also looking for answers.

Evan Walker, attorney for the Zachee family, said the family got a call this morning from San Diego lifeguards with some questions, but said he can’t reveal any of the specifics.

They have pending litigation with the City of San Diego that the family hopes will result in methods to prevent such tragedies. Walker said:

“They want certainty, they want verifiable evidence that this missing person actually is Woodlain Zachee. So far we are still waiting for that evidence,”

“The family’s concern right now is that the city and everyone working on this do everything they can to help locate Woodlain Zachee. The family wants him home. The family wants some type of closure. It’s been a month now and the family simply hasn’t had it.”

The county medical examiner told the media said it could take up to 24 hours to get an identification.

News sources:

San Diego Union-Tribune

Fox5 News