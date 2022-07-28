Point Loma’s ‘Castle Tower’ Unveiled

Our friends at the Point Loma Association newsletter have finally released a story about the so-called “castle tower” that can be viewed from Cañon Street in Point Loma.

~ A STORY WE NEVER PUBLISHED ~

One man’s ceiling is another man’s floor.

One man’s castle is another’s eyesore!

The headline above was created in April 2019, by a clever, youngish PLA newsletter staffer who went on to write for John Oliver.Here is the photo that accompanied the headline.

We never posted the story. We researched it. We teased it. But when the property owner told us he was negotiating to complete the project and requested no publicity, we agreed.

We asked for updates us on his progress. We got none.

A couple weeks back we left him a voice message asking about the castle tower. So far, no response.

There appears to be little (if any) progress on the project in the past three years. Not that there seemed to be much progress in multiple years before.

This week a reliable source at the City told us the construction permits expired last month.

Who knows what’s in store for the structure? But let’s share some of what we do know.

The address is on Ullman Street.

But access is up very short Akron Street off of Cañon.

Best view of the metal monster is from the plot of land atop Avenida De Portugal that may someday be a pocket park – unless the City purloins our budgeted funds to flush down the Ash Street deal. But we digress.

Architect Tom Grondona designed and began building in 1984. (Lose your blues, everybody cut footloose.)

Later, artist Robert Eder joined Tom. Just a guess, but it seems Robert focused more on unique artistic achievement and less on habitation creation.

For the best look any of us will get, check out this video shot about a dozen years ago. Toward the end, Robert discusses his vision for the castle. Then, this happened.

We thank several readers – Mick, Barb, Ann, Arlette – for providing us background on the castle in 2019. If anyone has more or better insight now, please contact us!