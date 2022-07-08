OB Pier Is Open

by on July 8, 2022 · 2 comments

in Ocean Beach

By Geoff Page

The Rag found out the pier is open. Today. Friday, July 8.

At 10:13 this morning, the city informed the OB Pier Replacement Task Force that all repairs are complete and the that City has opened the whole Pier to the public today.

At the recommendation of the group, the city decided to just open the pier without any of the usual fanfare. The city did say that they are working on communicating soon about future plans for the pier.

Katie July 8, 2022 at 2:16 pm

I wonder why there weren’t any announcements?

Geoff Page July 8, 2022 at 2:45 pm

There are some, I saw one on Twitter. The Rag reported it right after hearing about it this morning. I assume the news stations will pick it up too.

