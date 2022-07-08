OB Pier Is Open

By Geoff Page

The Rag found out the pier is open. Today. Friday, July 8.

At 10:13 this morning, the city informed the OB Pier Replacement Task Force that all repairs are complete and the that City has opened the whole Pier to the public today.

At the recommendation of the group, the city decided to just open the pier without any of the usual fanfare. The city did say that they are working on communicating soon about future plans for the pier.