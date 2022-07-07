Meet the Peninsula Community Planning Board

by on July 7, 2022 · 1 comment

in Ocean Beach

Here are the board members of the Peninsula Community Planning Board, with bios and pics (and order) as displayed on the board’s website.

{ 1 comment… read it below or add one }

Geoff Page July 7, 2022 at 4:46 pm

One person seems to be missing, Tina-Marie Compton. Both Compton and Holasek have been on the board for several years but neither has ever added their photos or bios as have the other board members. Saunders is new having been just appointed to a vacant seat so he may not have gotten to this yet. Only 9 of the 15 board members have provided contact information.

Reply

Leave a Comment

Older Article: