Meet the Peninsula Community Planning Board

Here are the board members of the Peninsula Community Planning Board, with bios and pics (and order) as displayed on the board’s website.
Grassroots and Progressive views on local, national and world news
by Source on July 7, 2022 · 1 comment
in Ocean Beach
Here are the board members of the Peninsula Community Planning Board, with bios and pics (and order) as displayed on the board’s website.
available for purchase!
Sitemap | Contact | About Us | Comment Policy
Copyright 2007-2017 OBRag.org ~ Code is Poetry
{ 1 comment… read it below or add one }
One person seems to be missing, Tina-Marie Compton. Both Compton and Holasek have been on the board for several years but neither has ever added their photos or bios as have the other board members. Saunders is new having been just appointed to a vacant seat so he may not have gotten to this yet. Only 9 of the 15 board members have provided contact information.