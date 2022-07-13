Body Found on Rocks at Sunset Cliffs Wednesday Morning

An unidentified body was found on the rocks at Sunset Cliffs Wednesday morning, July 13.

Shortly after 5:30 a.m., lifeguards were notified about the body that was located at 1287 Sunset Cliffs Blvd.

The first call came out as a rescue before it was changed to a body recovery effort. And now the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating.

San Diego police officers were seen taping off the area while crews from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and lifeguards shielded the view with a tarp while standing on the rocks bordering the water.

No further details were immediately available. Fox5 News