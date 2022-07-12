Save Park Blvd San Diego and Demand Better Government Communication & Transparency – Petition

The following is the text of a petition begun by San Diego folks who want to save Park Boulevard and who are demanding “better government communication and transparency:”

City of San Diego continues to make drastic changes in our neighborhoods without thinking of the impact of the whole community not just the few and always in the best interest of the developers!

San Diego’s Mayor Todd Gloria, his staff and Chief of Transportation have gone into neighborhoods like North Park, Mira Mesa, Pacific Beach, Point Loma and Rancho Penasquitos : who knows yours might be next! They are making changes without notifying the voters or property owners.

They currently have planned to redesign and remove parking of 4 blocks both directions on Park Blvd, El Cajon and University Ave. This would cause safety issues to the Senior communities, the unique and very specific businesses on the 4200 block of Park plus the amount of congestion that would move into the surrounding residential areas.

WE ARE NOT AGAINST BIKE LANES they already exist on Georgia Street and Florida Street plus various other streets in the area. Bike lanes are needed but the Mayor represents all of San Diego City and should listen to all of our opinions when making decisions.

The real issue is the City Mayor, Councilmen, City officials and Elected representatives refuse to communicate with businesses, community planning committees and property owners. The lack of communication, transparency and mutual respect that the City has for the people who call University Heights/ North Park/ Hillcrest and other communities home is the greater issue!

This drastic reduction of parking spaces completely disregards the legitimate needs of the residents and businesses in the area, especially the disabled and elderly. Buses, emergency, trash, street sweepers, delivery off loading and ride sharing vehicles will be forced to stop in traffic lanes, causing traffic jams. This plan is simply not feasible for a major thoroughfare that passes through a small commercial area and a historic residential community. The vast majority of all businesses, property owners and residents on Park Blvd and the surrounding streets oppose this plan.

We want to work with the City to come to a mutual agreement on how to protect and progress our City. Let’s focus on enhancing the area, rather than disrupting residents and visitors, and potentially putting our merchants out of business.

We need your help to open Mayor Gloria and Councilman Whitburn’s eyes. Write letters: 202 C Street, San Diego, CA 92101 OR emails OR phone calls.

Let them all hear us, since Gloria and Whitburn won’t listen, Terra and Nathan Fletcher our County Supervisors won’t return calls, Jorge Riveros head of City Transportation is unresponsive and pushes you off to his staff. They all refuse to come talk to those of us who live here, work here and pay taxes here.

