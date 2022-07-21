A ‘Feel Good’ and Bizarre Tale

By Judi Curry

Sometimes I find myself in a position of writing a story that I think will find the reader feeling good without any negative vibes. I am hoping that this tale does that for you, because it did for me.

Let me give you a fast background. I met Mona in 1992 when I was hired to be the Vocational Manager at San Diego Job Corps. Mona was the Academics Manager. Our offices were on the same floor but at opposite sides of the room, and our interactions took place numerous times during the day.

I found out that Mona lived on Santa Cruz Avenue, just a few blocks from where I lived. She had dogs; I had dogs. We developed a very strong friendship that was much more than being working colleagues. In fact, we won the Halloween Contest one year when we both dressed up as Nuns!

Mona left SDJC to work at the Massachusetts Job Corps Center; I left SDJC to work at the Maine JCC, and Mona and I continued to be “east coast buddies.”

Then Mona moved to the Treasure Island Job Corps Center as the Human Resources Director, and, no surprise, I moved to the same Job Corps Center as the Director of Education and Training. Our friendship blossomed. I retired from Treasure Island and returned to San Diego. When Mona retired she moved to Ashland, Oregon, and later bought a summer home in Gold Beach, but our friendship continued. She has visited me several times in San Diego; I am planning a trip to visit her in Oregon in the near future.

So ….t hat is the background of our relationship. Now for the Bizarre!

Two days ago I received the following message from a “Debbie” – someone I do not know. I have been hacked twice in the past month, and am leery of any message I get from someone I do not know. I was very skeptical of this message:

“Hi Judi, My boyfriend found a purse on the road in Gold Beach, OR. Belonging to someone I think you know. Mona….is the ID. Can you please let her know. My number is—–. My boyfriend wants to make sure she gets it back.”

“What a scam”, I thought. How could anyone make the connection between Mona and me, when we were 800 miles apart? I decided to call Mona and see if she had lost her purse. Dumb me! When the phone went to voice mail it dawned on me that if she lost her purse her phone was probably in it and she couldn’t answer me.

So I called Debbie – and she saw my name come up on her phone and answered by saying, “I am so glad you called. I was afraid that you wouldn’t!” It was legitimate!!! And to make the story even more bizarre, she was calling from the Los Angeles area!

It seems that her boyfriend – Kurt – has a home in Gold Beach, and he was driving down the highway and saw a purse in the middle of the road. He stopped and picked it up and the rest you know. But how did they make the connection between Mona and me?

When Kurt read the information to Debbie, she began trying to find her on Face Book. And…lo and behold, there was her name. It did not appear that she had been active for some time, but there was a message from me to her on her page, and Debbie looked me up and made the connection. And what makes this even more eerie is that the message that she found was the message the hacker was using to get everyone’s information. Fortunately Mona had not opened the message!

When Debbie told me that Kurt was in Gold Beach I told her Mona and her husband had bought a house in Gold Beach and I just happened to have the address! It turned out it was only a short distance from Kurt’s to Mona and her significant other, Ted. So what did Kurt do? He was on his way to the police station when Debbie called him with the address.

He turned around and took the purse to their house, where Ted was still working on it. Of course Ted had no idea that Mona had lost it – neither did Mona – and he and Kurt talked about finding the purse. Ted did not make the connection between Debbie and me, and when Ted told Mona that someone had connected with Debbie, Mona said immediately, “I bet it was Judi!”

When I finally spoke to Mona that night it appears that she had left Gold Beach to drive her brother to the airport in Ashland. She was taking the dogs with her and they began running away as she was loading the car. Apparently she put her purse on top of the car while she secured the dogs, and then drove away with her purse on top. They guessed she drove about 3-4 miles before it fell off. It was found right in the center of the road!

I have always heard that there are great people in Oregon. Can you imagine someone here stopping in the middle of street to retrieve a purse or wallet seen in the road unless they wanted to steal the contents? Debbie was afraid that things had fallen out when it fell, but from what Mona can figure out from talking to her husband – everything is intact. Kurt said he saw a piece of paper by the road and forgot to get it; thinking it belonged to Mona but she says she doesn’t think it was hers.

Between Kurt and Debbie a possible tragedy has been averted. It is so comforting to know that there are people like them still in existence in today’s society. With all the bad news, it is so very refreshing to hear this good news. Mona can hardly wait to meet the couple when she – and Debbie – return to Gold Beach. I hope to meet more like them in the future.

And for those of you that keep knocking Face Book – at least one good thing came out of it!