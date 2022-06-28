OB Chili Cook-Off Winners & Awards

From the OB Mainstreet Association:

Chili Cook-Off Winners & Awards

AMATEUR DIVISION

Judge’s Awards

1st Place: Tom Wilber with “The Devil’s Ice Cream

2nd Place: Anthony To “Taste Buds”

People’s Choice Awards

1st Place: Emmanuel Solis

2nd Place: Sergio Pelayo “Tomasello & Sons”

3rd Place: Bill DeWitt “California Wild Ales”

RESTAURANT DIVISION

Judge’s Awards

1st Place: OB Surf Lodge

2nd Place: Krisp

People’s Choice Awards

1st Place: La Dona

Amateur or Restaurant Division

HOTTEST CHILI

The Holding Company

BEST COSTUMES, BOOTH & DECORATIONS

Krisp and Emmanuel Solis

2022 Chili Cook-Off Contestants

Adventure Blast
Bacon or Bust
California Wild Ales
Chili Boat
Chili Juana Krisp
Hangover Cure Chili Crew
La Doña
Luigi’s Pizza Da Kine Chili
OB Surf Lodge
Ocean Dental Care’s Highway to the Chili Zone
Raglan Public House
Team Sunset Clipps
The Devi’s Ice Cream
The Holding Company
Tomasello & Sons
Trippin Hot Chili
White Boy John’s
Wonderland Ocean Pub

