OB Chili Cook-Off Winners & Awards

From the OB Mainstreet Association:
Chili Cook-Off Winners & Awards
AMATEUR DIVISION
Judge’s Awards
1st Place: Tom Wilber with “The Devil’s Ice Cream
2nd Place: Anthony To “Taste Buds”
People’s Choice Awards
1st Place: Emmanuel Solis
2nd Place: Sergio Pelayo “Tomasello & Sons”
3rd Place: Bill DeWitt “California Wild Ales”
RESTAURANT DIVISION
Judge’s Awards
1st Place: OB Surf Lodge
2nd Place: Krisp
People’s Choice Awards
1st Place: La Dona
Amateur or Restaurant Division
HOTTEST CHILI
The Holding Company
BEST COSTUMES, BOOTH & DECORATIONS
Krisp and Emmanuel Solis
2022 Chili Cook-Off Contestants
Adventure Blast
Bacon or Bust
California Wild Ales
Chili Boat
Chili Juana Krisp
Hangover Cure Chili Crew
La Doña
Luigi’s Pizza Da Kine Chili
OB Surf Lodge
Ocean Dental Care’s Highway to the Chili Zone
Raglan Public House
Team Sunset Clipps
The Devi’s Ice Cream
The Holding Company
Tomasello & Sons
Trippin Hot Chili
White Boy John’s
Wonderland Ocean Pub
