Capes, Crowns, Crowds and Cheers — Point Loma Portuguese Festa, 2022

By Colleen O’Connor

Back in full- swing, after the recent Covid lockdowns and restrictions, this year’s Point Loma Portuguese Festa delivered lots to admire.

Not just the religious celebration of the Feast of the Holy Spirit, but a much-welcomed display of spirit and perseverance in the Portuguese community.

Decked out in full-dress regalia with amazing hand-sewn capes and glittering crowns, generations of neighbors and friends planned, organized, produced and cheered an enchanting parade.

The photos provide just a hint of the energy exhibited during the religious, musical, financial and culinary Festa.