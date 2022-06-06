Capes, Crowns, Crowds and Cheers — Point Loma Portuguese Festa, 2022

By Colleen O’Connor
Back in full- swing, after the recent Covid lockdowns and restrictions, this year’s Point Loma Portuguese Festa delivered lots to admire.
Not just the religious celebration of the Feast of the Holy Spirit, but a much-welcomed display of spirit and perseverance in the Portuguese community.
Decked out in full-dress regalia with amazing hand-sewn capes and glittering crowns, generations of neighbors and friends planned, organized, produced and cheered an enchanting parade.
The photos provide just a hint of the energy exhibited during the religious, musical, financial and culinary Festa.
