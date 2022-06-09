Campbell Campaign Admits Their Mailer Attacking Saldaña and Promoting Republican Lukas Was ‘Pivotal’

Despite U-T reporter David Garrick’s claims that Tuesday’s primary in District 2 became “an old-fashioned Democrat-versus-Republican battle,” — it didn’t — we now have an admittance by the Jen Campbell campaign that a mailer they paid for that attacked Democrat Lori Saldaña while promoting Republican Linda Lukas worked.

“The mailer promoting Lukacs was pivotal,” said Dan Rottenstreich, Campbell’s campaign consultant and main attack-dog.

“On her own, Lukacs wouldn’t have been able to consolidate Republicans.”

Garrick reported:

“… challengers divided up the anti-Campbell vote among Democrats and left most of the anti-Campbell vote among Republicans to Lukacs, who was able to solidify Republican support despite raising relatively little money. She benefited tremendously from a mailer paid for by Campbell supporters that simultaneously attacked Saldaña and promoted Lukacs, said Dan Rottenstreich, Campbell’s campaign consultant.”

Lukas also conceded that she received help from Campbell. Garrick reported that “Lukacs, a dentist, acknowledged Wednesday that the mailer could have had a big impact. She stressed that she played no role in planning the mailer, which was funded by an independent fundraising committee supporting Campbell.”

Of course Lukas wasn’t going to admit that the mailer was everything. She said, as Garrick reported, “there were other factors in her success, particularly her personally visiting more than 4,000 homes in the district. She said residents tell her they want change because the area is in decline, with rising homelessness, shrinking police presence and decaying infrastructure.”

In District 2, roughly 24,000 registered Republicans call it home as do about 41,000 registered Democrats and about 24,000 voters who declined to state a party preference.

And this is why Tuesday’s primary was definitely not an “old-fashioned Democrat-versus-Republican battle.” On Tuesday — and for months — you had a Democratic mayor and a Democratic councilmember funding mailers that viciously attacked a fellow Democrat while outwardly supporting the lone Republican in the race, Linda Lukas, a virtual unknown in District 2.

Because of Democratic help, Republican Lukas, as of this writing, sits at the number 2 spot on the November ballot (things could still change) facing Campbell.