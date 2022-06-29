Airbnb Permanently Bans Parties



CNN Business News / June 28, 2022

Airbnb announced on Tuesday, June 28, that it will make permanent a ban on parties originally implemented in the early months of the pandemic, citing its effectiveness at curbing unauthorized gatherings.

The company announced a temporary ban on all parties in August 2020 as part of an effort to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 through social distancing efforts. It also followed reports of Airbnb customers throwing unauthorized ragers in the homes they rented through the platform.

Airbnb has since seen a 44% year-over-year decline in the rate of party reports, which it attributes to the policy change.

Yet, Airbnb posted revenue of $1.5 billion, in the first three months of this year, a 70% jump compared to the year prior.

The permanent policy also comes after two teens were killed and several people were injured at a party thrown in an Airbnb-rented property in Pittsburgh earlier this year.

The company said in a statement on its website Tuesday:

“Over time, the party ban became much more than a public health measure. It developed into a bedrock community policy to support our Hosts and their neighbors.”

The company said guests who attempt to violate these rules will face consequences varying from account suspension to full removal from the platform. It added that over 6,600 guests were suspended from Airbnb in 2021 for attempting to violate the party ban.

Codifying the party ban policy builds on previous efforts by the company to crack down on unauthorized parties, including restricting users under the age of 25 from booking entire home listings in their area if they don’t have a history of positive reviews.

In May, the company unveiled a major revamping of its product, including introducing new ways for people to search for homes via unique categories and making it easier to book longer stays amid the rise of remote work.

Of course, observers and critics maintain that it’s all in enforcement. A policy is fine, but unless there is active enforcement, it’s just words on paper.

Meanwhile, in Ocean Beach residents speculate that entire blocks close to the beach have been taken over by short-term vacation rentals.