A Word From the Ocean Beach Green Center

The following is from the Ocean Beach Green Center website calendar page regarding June:

We will be attending the Mountain Film Festival in Telluride and will not be able to put out our June calendar of events on time.

We suggest you go to our Get Involved page on our website and check the website of the groups that work on the issues you are interested in.

We will put out a calendar of events sometime before June 7th.

Don’t forget to Vote June 7th.

We highly recommend you check out the Mountain Film Festival. It’s a great documentary film festival that showcases nonfiction stories about environmental, cultural, adventure, political and social justice issues. It also brings together world-class athletes, change makers and visionary artists to inspire the audiences to take action on worthy causes.