‘We Won’t Go Back’ – Bans Off Our Bodies Rally in San Diego – Sat., May 14

Our country is facing a healthcare crisis. We invite you to show up for reproductive rights and freedom now!
Who: Planned Parenthood of Pacific Southwest
Planned Parenthood Action Fund of the Pacific Southwest
Women’s March San Diego
What: Bans Off Our Bodies Rally & March – A nationally led peaceful protest
When: Saturday, May 14
Rally | 10:00 AM
March | 10:45 AM
Where: Hall of Justice – Line up along Broadway, east of Union Street
For more details, including up-to-date march route and how to get there, go to Women’s March Events.
{ 0 comments… add one now }