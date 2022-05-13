‘We Won’t Go Back’ – Bans Off Our Bodies Rally in San Diego – Sat., May 14

Our country is facing a healthcare crisis. We invite you to show up for reproductive rights and freedom now!

Who: Planned Parenthood of Pacific Southwest

Planned Parenthood Action Fund of the Pacific Southwest

Women’s March San Diego

What: Bans Off Our Bodies Rally & March – A nationally led peaceful protest

When: Saturday, May 14

Rally | 10:00 AM

March | 10:45 AM

Where: Hall of Justice – Line up along Broadway, east of Union Street

For more details, including up-to-date march route and how to get there, go to Women’s March Events.