‘We Won’t Go Back’ – Bans Off Our Bodies Rally in San Diego – Sat., May 14

by on May 13, 2022 · 0 comments

in San Diego, Women's Rights

Our country is facing a healthcare crisis.  We invite you to show up for reproductive rights and freedom now!

Who:     Planned Parenthood of Pacific Southwest
Planned Parenthood Action Fund of the Pacific Southwest
Women’s March San Diego
What:    Bans Off Our Bodies Rally & March – A nationally led peaceful protest
When:   Saturday, May 14
Rally | 10:00 AM
March | 10:45 AM
Where:  Hall of Justice – Line up along Broadway, east of Union Street

For more details, including up-to-date march route and how to get there, go to Women’s March Events.

{ 0 comments… add one now }

Leave a Comment

Older Article: