‘Hostile Architecture’ Another Obstacle for San Diego’s Houseless

By Heather Hope / CBS8

From armrests in the middle of benches to large rocks added underneath bridges and along sidewalks, some homeless advocates in San Diego call these designs “hostile architecture” or anti-homeless. In Hillcrest along University Avenue, it’s not hard to spot a metal bench at MTS bus stops with armrests that prevent people from sleeping on them.

MTS spokesperson Mark Olson says the benches are industry standard. “Prevents people from sleeping on them, so multiple people can sit down. Partitions also offer dedicated space to sit and help people with mobility issues stand up to get on the bus,” said Olson, via text message. Two of the MTS benches are in front of the Mattarello restaurant in Hillcrest.

Kent Gillmore is a longtime Hillcrest resident, who has worked as the maître d’ at Mattarello since October. “Some people take a place on the couch and pass out, and we have to deal with emergency responders that come and take them. We’ve even had to consider changing the seating that we offer in the lobby of the restaurant that I work at because of the same issue,” said Gillmore.

The City of San Diego put in large rocks at Imperial Avenue and I-5 as a homeless deterrent in 2016 to prevent people from sleeping under the freeway.

One year ago, San Diegan Bergen Toth started a petition calling for the “Removal of all hostile architecture in San Diego” where he planned to present it to the San Diego City Council if it got 200 signatures, but it only received 123. Gillmore says housing isn’t a business’s responsibility and wishes more services were offered to those unsheltered. “What are you going to do? You don’t want to turn your business into a shelter you know? The people do need something done for them,” said Gillmore.

In North Park, bright blue and white flashing lights connected with a motion sensor camera with audio are mounted on a CVS Pharmacy at Herman and 31st Avenues.

For the balance of this article, please go here.