Ocean Beach Town Council Returns to In-Person Live Public Meeting – Wed., May 25

From Ocean Beach Town Council:

Join us TOMORROW for our IN PERSON May public meeting!

Join us on Wednesday, May 25, at 7pm for our monthly public Ocean Beach Town Council meeting. We are back LIVE and in person this time at the Masonic Center located at 1711 Sunset Cliffs Blvd.

We will also be Facebook live streaming for those who don’t feel comfortable meeting in person still or can’t make it. (See below for link.)

Megan Flaherty, conservation manager with the San Diego Audubon society, will give an update on the Ocean Beach Estuary Enhancement Project, which will improve fencing and signage around the protected dune and wetland habitat at the mouth of the San Diego River.

Anyone who wishes to address the meeting via public comment must be in person. Questions and comments from the livestream will be monitored and directed to the appropriate person at the venue.

——

FACEBOOK LIVE LINK