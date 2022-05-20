Dancing for a Better Humanity

by Ernie McCray

I sat

the other day

as a dancer,

a Black woman,

moved her body and feet

to African rhythms and beats,

giving honor

to how Black arts

have enriched humanity

since near the dawning

of our species.

As she danced

a young aspiring White supremacist,

living in fear

of his race

being replaced

by people he sees as

members of inferior races,

was getting ready

to gun down African Americans,

giving honor

to prejudiced traditions

that have crippled human progress

for several centuries.

Today he’s now in jail

where he needs to be

while the dancer

still dances

for a better humanity.