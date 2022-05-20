Dancing for a Better Humanity

by Ernie McCray
I sat
the other day
as a dancer,
a Black woman,
moved her body and feet
to African rhythms and beats,
giving honor
to how Black arts
have enriched humanity
since near the dawning
of our species.
As she danced
a young aspiring White supremacist,
living in fear
of his race
being replaced
by people he sees as
members of inferior races,
was getting ready
to gun down African Americans,
giving honor
to prejudiced traditions
that have crippled human progress
for several centuries.
Today he’s now in jail
where he needs to be
while the dancer
still dances
for a better humanity.
