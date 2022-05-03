By Nearly 2 to 1 Margin, Most Americans Want Supreme Court to Uphold Right to Abortion

Most Americans say the Supreme Court should uphold Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that established a constitutional right to abortion, a Washington Post-ABC News poll conducted last week finds.
With the Supreme Court poised to overturn the right to abortion, the survey finds that 54 percent of Americans think the 1973 Roe decision should be upheld while 28 percent believe it should be overturned — a roughly 2-to-1 margin.
Solid majorities over the years have upheld the right. Dating back to the mid-90s, more Americans have said abortion should be legal than illegal.
And 7 in 10 Americans say the decision to have an abortion should be left up to the woman and her doctor.
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) pledged that the chamber will take action after the revelation of the draft ruling.
“It is our intention for the Senate to hold a vote on legislation to codify the right to an abortion in law,” Schumer said at a news conference with fellow Senate Democrats on Tuesday afternoon. The Post’s Felicia Sonmez reports he added that “a vote on this legislation is no longer an abstract exercise — this is as urgent and real as it gets.”
“We will vote to protect a woman’s right to choose, and every American is going to see which side every senator stands on,” Schumer said.
Echoing the concerns raised by other Democrats and abortion rights advocates, Schumer said news of the draft decision is a signal that the Supreme Court is ready to overturn other precedents on issues including contraception and same-sex marriage.
Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and the top leaders of California’s legislature have announced a push to amend the state constitution to protect abortion rights.
“California will not stand idly by as women across America are stripped of their rights and the progress so many have fought for gets erased,” Newsom said in a late-Monday statement with Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon and Senate leader Toni Atkins. “We will fight.”
Amending the state constitution would first require a two-thirds vote in the assembly and the Senate, numbers Democrats hold. The measure would then be put to voters in a statewide referendum.