By Nearly 2 to 1 Margin, Most Americans Want Supreme Court to Uphold Right to Abortion

Most Americans say the Supreme Court should uphold Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that established a constitutional right to abortion, a Washington Post-ABC News poll conducted last week finds.

With the Supreme Court poised to overturn the right to abortion, the survey finds that 54 percent of Americans think the 1973 Roe decision should be upheld while 28 percent believe it should be overturned — a roughly 2-to-1 margin.

Solid majorities over the years have upheld the right. Dating back to the mid-90s, more Americans have said abortion should be legal than illegal.

And 7 in 10 Americans say the decision to have an abortion should be left up to the woman and her doctor.

